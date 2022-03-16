F1: McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo fit to race in Bahrain after testing negative for Covid-19

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested negative for Covid-19 and will be able to return for the Bahrain Grand Prix, McLaren have announced on Wednesday.

"McLaren F1 Team confirms that after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, Daniel has now returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday ready to compete in this weekend's Bahrain GP," McLaren stated in a release.

The 32-year-old was taken ill on the day prior to the start of testing in Bahrain. He missed the first two days of the test, and the official pre-season drivers' photograph, with reported stomach problems.

On the third day of the test, McLaren issued a statement saying that although Ricciardo had initially tested negative for Covid-19, he subsequently returned a positive test and would isolate.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:08 PM IST