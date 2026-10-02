'Extremely Lucky': Shubman Gill Hails Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Invaluable Experience As India Build Towards 2027 ODI World Cup |

New Delhi: India captain Shubman Gill said he feels “extremely lucky” to have the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around him as India build towards the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, calling the veteran duo invaluable to the team.

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“I feel extremely lucky. Virat bhai is probably the best ODI batter, and Rohit bhai is the best ODI opener in the world. And then to be able to have these two players in the team and their experience, and the moments that they have shared together, it's great, and we really enjoy having them in the team. And their experience is very valuable for us,” Gill said in an interaction with JioStar ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies.

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Gill, who took over as India's Test and ODI captain, said he does not restrict himself to seeking advice from only Rohit and Kohli, stressing that he values the opinions of other senior players as well.

“Often, not just those two; I go to even KL or Shreyas, for that matter. I like to take everyone's opinion, but then, at the end of the day, if I feel, 'Okay, this is something I missed in my mind, that I didn't consider,' then I take their opinion,” he said.

“But most of the time, it happens that if they come to suggest something, then I might have thought about it. If I haven't thought about it, then I'll think about what their thoughts are, what their opinions are,” Gill added.

“So, you listen to everyone, see what they are thinking, and then what, according to me, would work best in that situation? I think learning comes from that,” he said.

Gill is set to lead India into the 2027 World Cup, with the team looking to build on its experience from the previous edition. The India captain has described the next World Cup as “unfinished business” after the team's strong campaign ended in disappointment.

He also said the responsibility of captaincy has not brought additional pressure, as he sees the role primarily as an opportunity to help India win matches.

“I look at it more like a responsibility. Even while growing up, it was not really my dream that I had to become India's captain one day. My dream was always to play for the country and win matches for my country, and that was always my aim growing up,” he said.

“So, when I got this opportunity to captain, obviously, it was a big honour and a big responsibility. And I look at it as I have been given the responsibility of the team, and that makes things a lot easier for me. I don't feel that much pressure about this thing because I feel that if I do things with the right intent, then everything will fall into place,” Gill added.

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