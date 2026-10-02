India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Gold Medal Clash In Men's Cricket Final At Asian Games 2026

India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Gold Medal Clash | BCCI/imuzammalshah/X

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the men's cricket gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, October 3, with both teams set to battle for the coveted gold medal at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The final is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time, or 10:00 AM IST.

India secured their place in the final after producing a dominant 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semifinal on October 1. Batting first, India posted 169/7 in 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan leading the way with an unbeaten 80 off 46 deliveries. Teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made a valuable contribution with 38 runs.

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India then delivered a commanding bowling performance as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 45 in 9.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact by taking two wickets early in the innings, while three Sri Lankan batters were also dismissed through run-outs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, booked their spot in the gold medal clash after defeating Bangladesh by six wickets in the other semifinal. The match was reduced to 13 overs per side because of wet weather, with Bangladesh posting 111/7 before Pakistan chased down the target in 11.3 overs. Abdul Samad played a crucial unbeaten knock of 30 off 15 balls.

The India-Pakistan final will be the first meeting between the two sides in men's cricket at the Asian Games. India are the defending champions after winning gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Games, while Pakistan will be appearing in their first men's cricket final at the Asian Games.

The clash was part of the tournament draw that placed India and Pakistan on opposite sides of the knockout bracket, meaning they could only meet in the gold medal match if both progressed. The highly anticipated final will therefore decide the men's cricket champion at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.