ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 Tickets: How Indian Fans Can Register, Ballot Dates, Process And Key Details | https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/

The ticket ballot for the 2027 Cricket World Cup is open from October 1 to November 21, giving Indian fans an opportunity to apply for matches across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

Indian cricket fans planning to watch the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 live from the stadiums can now register for the tournament's ticket ballot here. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened the registration process on October 1, alongside the announcement of the tournament's complete match schedule.

The 14th edition of the Cricket World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November 2027. With 14 teams set to compete across 12 venues in 57 matches, the tournament will give fans an opportunity to watch some of the biggest names in international cricket. Indian supporters can enter the ballot for matches across all three host nations.

When Does Cricket World Cup 2027 Ticket Registration Close?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket ballot opened on Thursday, October 1, 2026, and will remain open until November 21, 2026.

The ballot is free to enter and does not follow a first-come, first-served system. All valid entries submitted during the registration period will receive equal consideration, regardless of when fans apply.

How Can Indian Fans Register For Cricket World Cup 2027 Tickets?

Indian fans can follow these steps to enter the official ticket ballot:

Visit the official ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 ticketing website.

Select the matches they wish to attend.

Choose their preferred ticket category and request the number of tickets, with a maximum of four tickets per match.

Submit a separate entry for each match they want to attend.

Provide the required details and submit the ballot application.

Fans can apply for as many matches as they wish, with each match treated as a separate entry. No payment is required at the time of registration.

How Does The Cricket World Cup 2027 Ticket Ballot Work?

Once fans submit their applications, the ticket allocation process will depend on demand for individual matches. If a match receives more applications than the available ticket allocation, a randomised ballot will determine which applicants get the opportunity to purchase tickets.

Successful applicants will be notified by email and given a specific window to complete their ticket purchases. For matches that are not oversubscribed, registered fans will receive access to purchase tickets. Any remaining tickets may be made available during later sales phases.

Entering the ballot does not guarantee a ticket. Fans should regularly check their registered email accounts for updates from the organisers.

Which Countries Will Host The 2027 Cricket World Cup?

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The tournament will feature 14 teams, 12 venues and 57 matches.

The competition will begin on October 2, 2027, with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, Namibia. The group stage will feature 12 teams divided into two groups of six, followed by the Super 7 stage and the knockout rounds. The final is scheduled for November 21, 2027, in Johannesburg.

With the full fixture list now announced, Indian fans can identify the matches they want to attend and submit their ballot entries accordingly.

Important Things Indian Fans Should Know

Registration period: October 1 to November 21, 2026.

Registration fee: Free.

Ticket limit: Up to four tickets per match.

Multiple matches: Fans can enter the ballot for as many matches as they wish.

Allocation: A randomised ballot will be used for oversubscribed matches.

Confirmation: Successful applicants will receive an email with a window to purchase their allocated tickets.

Ticket guarantee: Entering the ballot does not guarantee tickets.

Indian fans planning to travel for the tournament should also consider international flights, accommodation, local transport and visa requirements. It is advisable to wait for ticket allocation confirmation before making non-refundable travel bookings.