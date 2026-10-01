ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027: India, Pakistan In Group A As ICC Announces Groups; Check Details

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027: India, Pakistan In Group A As ICC Announces Groups | (Credits: BCCI)

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A, while England and South Africa feature in Group B

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the groups for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup during its schedule launch event in Cape Town, South Africa. India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and one qualifying team, setting up an exciting group-stage contest.

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Group B features Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier B. With 14 teams taking part in the tournament, the two groups will feature six teams each, while the remaining two spots will be decided through the qualification process.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027: Full Groups

Group A

- Afghanistan

- Australia

- India

- Pakistan

- Zimbabwe

- Qualifier A

Group B

- Bangladesh

- England

- South Africa

- Sri Lanka

- New Zealand

- Qualifier B

The group-stage draw brings together several major cricketing nations. Group A will see India, Pakistan and Australia compete alongside Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Group B includes defending cricket powerhouses England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The two remaining teams, Qualifier A and Qualifier B, will earn their places through the qualification process. Their entry will complete the 14-team lineup for the tournament, which will be hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in October and November 2027.

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With the groups now announced, fans can look forward to the full match schedule and begin planning for the tournament. The 2027 edition will feature 57 matches across 12 venues, with teams competing for the ODI World Cup title.