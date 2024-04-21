Explained: Here’s Why RCB Will Don Green Jersey For Clash vs KKR At Eden Gardens In IPL 2024

RCB players in green jersey | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players will put their regular red and blue jerseys in the wardrobe to don the green kit for the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21.

RCB players will wear blue and green jerseys as part of their franchise initiative 'Go Green' to create awareness among the society about planting trees and reducing the effect of global warming. The RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will present a plant as a moment KKR captain Shreyas Iyer at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been donning green jerseys to create awareness about global warming in one match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2011. RCB players will sport their green jerseys for the fourth time away from home venue in Bengaluru due to lack of afternoon matches at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be third team after Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants to wear a different jersey rather than regular kit in the IPL 2024. RR don all pink jersey agaubst Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a part of their initiative 'Pink Promise' to show support for Rajasthani women in rural areas.

LSG, on the other hand, donned a maroon and green jersey for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders as a tribute to Kolkata's legendary football club Mohun Bagan. Lucknow Super Giants and Mohun Bagan are owned by Indian billionaire Sanjeev Goenka.