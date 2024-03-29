Ex-New Zealand Cricketer Corey Anderson Added To USA Squad For T20I Series Against Canada; Unmukt Chand Left Out

Corey Anderson and Unmukt Chand | Credits: Twitter

Former New Zealand Cricketer Corey Anderson has been added to the USA Squad for the upcoming T20I series against Canada on March 29, Friday. The USA will prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to kick-off in June.

Interestingly, USA will be co-hosting the showpiece event alongside West Indies. The 15-member squad picked for the T20I series against Canada will be participating in the prestigious T20 World Cup. The five-match T20 series against Canada will begin on April 7 and ends on April 13. The all five T20 matches between Canada and USA will take place at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

USA Cricket announces its 15-member squad for T20I series against Canada



The five match series will start from 7th April in Houston, TX.#WeAreUSACricket pic.twitter.com/DVy3m2rxYY — USA Cricket (@usacricket) March 28, 2024

The biggest inclusion to the USA squad has been Corey Anderson, who will mark his return to international cricket after five years. Anderson migrated to America at the announcement of Major Super League (MSL) in 2023. The 33-year-old played for San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural edition of the MSL.

Anderson played for New Zealand in a T20I series against Pakistan in 2018. Thereafter, he left New Zealand Cricket after accepting the contract from San Francisco Unicorns in Major Super League.

Unmukt Chant left out of the USA squad for the Canada T20I series

Former India U19 winning captain Unmukt Chand has been excluded from the USA squad for the T20I series against Canada. After getting lack of opportunities in Indian cricket, Chand left for the USA in order to pursue his cricketing career in the USA.

Interestingly, Unmukt Chand's former India U19 teammate, Harmeet Singh has been included to the USA squad for the Canada series. Another Indian-born cricketer Milind Kumar will represent the USA in the Canada T20Is. Milind played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in IPL and represented Texas Super Kings in Major Super League 2023.

Former Cananda skipper Nitish Kumar will be playing for USA against his former national team. Kumar played for Canada in 2011 ODI World Cup. The 15-member USA squad will be led by Monank Patel, with Aaron Jones as vice-captain.

USA Squad for the Canada T20I series: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.