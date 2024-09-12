 Everything You Need To Know About WWE Wrestler Kavita Devi Who Is Ready To Face Olympian Vinesh Phogat in Haryana Elections 2024
Kavita who was mentored by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali began her career in independent circuits under the ring names Kavita and Hard KD before securing her WWE contract.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Kavita Devi | Image: X

The election drama in Haryana is heating up with former WWE wrestler Kavita Devi announced as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate. She’ll face off against Congress's Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Yogesh Bairagi in the Julana constituency. But what’s Kavita Devi’s background?

Everything you need to know about Kavita Devi

Kavita Devi, a trailblazer in Indian wrestling is a recipient of the 2018 “First Ladies” award from former President Ram Nath Kovind. Hailing from Malvi village in Haryana’s Jind district, Kavita began her career in independent circuits under the ring names Kavita and Hard KD before securing her WWE contract.

She trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and also boasts a successful weightlifting career, having won gold in the 75 kg category at the 2016 South Asian Games. Known in the WWE world as Kavita Devi, she made history as the first Indian female wrestler hired by the US-based wrestling giant.

Mentored by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali and praised by Jinder Mahal, Kavita initially planned to retire after her 2009 marriage, but was encouraged by her husband to continue.

Known in the WWE world as Kavita Devi, she made history as the first Indian female wrestler hired by the US-based wrestling giant. At 37, she made waves at WrestleMania 34 during the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

She participated in the Mae Young Classic 2018 but did not advance past the first round. Her WWE contract concluded in May 2021, marking the end of a significant chapter in her wrestling career. Her match against NXT Superstar Dakota Kai on August 30, 2017, has garnered over 76 million views on YouTube.

Dalal's transition from sports to politics reflects her determination to make a mark in another field, leveraging her public profile and experience. The contest between Kavita Dalal and Vinesh Phogat is expected to be one of the most watched matchups.

