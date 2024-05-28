'Even ₹50-55 Lakhs Is A Lot': IPL 2024 Champion Rinku Singh 'Very Happy' With His KKR Price Tag Despite Massive Drop

Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh is "very happy" with the money that he's getting from the franchise for his services in the Indian Premier League.

The 26-year-old doesn't feel undervalued at getting just ₹55 lakh from KKR, despite being one of their batting mainstays in the middle order.

Rinku joined KKR in 2018 for ₹80 lakh before being released and bought back by the franchise. He's been one of the most consistent batters for KKR and Team India in the shortest format since making his debut last year.

Rinku's become a household name thanks to his batting exploits therefore, some fans did have an apprehension about his IPL salary which many feel should be significantly more due to his value in any T20 squad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rinku knows the 'value of money'

But the Aligarh-born cricketer from Uttar Pradesh, who comes from a very humble background, said his IPL salary is more than enough for him.

"Even 50-55 lakhs is a lot. When I started, I had not even thought that I would earn so much. At that time, I was a kid and if I got even 5-10 rupees, I thought I would get it somehow.

"Now I am getting 55 lakh rupees, so this is a lot, I should be happy with whatever God gives me. This is my thinking. I don't think at all that I should have got this much money or that much. I am very happy even with 55 lakh rupees. When I didn't have this, I realised the value of money," Rinku Singh told Dainik Jagaran.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Staying grounded

He highlighted the importance of staying grounded despite achieving overnight success with the franchise in IPL 2023.

Rinku didn't have the best of seasons with the bat in IPL 2024 but his team still managed to win the title thanks to the performances of the other players in the team.

"If I tell you the truth today, then all this is an illusion. You did not bring anything with you, nor will you take anything with you. You never know when time will change. I would like to say that you have to go back the same way you came. Stay grounded, what else," Rinku said.