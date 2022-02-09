Esports to be included as pilot event at 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Esports are set to be included as a pilot event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships will have separate branding, medals and organisation, reports the BBC.

There is hope within the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) that esports could become a part of the full programme by the 2026 Games.

Exploring esports is one of the recommendations outlined in the CGF's strategic roadmap. Despite opposition from some traditionalists, others believe such moves are needed to engage younger audiences.

"Esports is continuing to grow dramatically in terms of popularity and participation, particularly amongst young people, and we are continuing to look at ways to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement," CGF president Dame Louise Martin told BBC.

"This will allow us to review the long-term relationship between the Commonwealth Games and esports as we continue to evolve and explore future editions of our event and what they could look like."

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:09 PM IST