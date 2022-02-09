24 ROFL emojis: That’s what Kevin Pietersen thinks of England’s latest squad

Former England captain has had a hearty laugh at the latest England squad named to tour the West Indies.

England dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the country’s two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, for their tour of the Caribbean as part of a major shake-up of the troubled team.

Anderson, who has 640 Test wickets, and fellow pace bowler Broad, who has 537, are among eight players axed from the group that featured in England’s Ashes series loss in Australia.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has also been left out, while there are first call-ups for Durham opener Alex Lees and Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher.

