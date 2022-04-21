Erik ten Hag to take over at Manchester United; Twitterati react

Manchester United hired a fifth full-time manager in nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement by bringing in Erik ten Hag from Ajax.

Ten Hag's arrival was announced by United on Thursday and the 52-year-old Dutchman will join at the end of the season till 2025. He's tasked with awakening a fallen superpower in European soccer that is enduring its longest trophy drought in nearly 40 years.

United has been led by interim managers Michael Carrick and currently Ralf Rangnick since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in November.

Manchester United fans took to social media to express their views.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:53 PM IST