England Seek Group L Top Spot Against Stubborn Panama As Victory At MetLife Stadium Would Guarantee 1st Place | X

New Jersey: England will face Panama in their final Group L fixture at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, knowing that maximum points are required to comfortably secure their passage into the knockout rounds as group winners.

The Three Lions currently sit atop the group standings with four points, leading Ghana on goal difference, while Croatia looms closely behind on three points. Panama, having suffered consecutive losses to both Ghana and Croatia, is virtually eliminated from tournament progression.

Former champions England enjoyed a sparkling start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in Dallas, dismantling Croatia 4-2 courtesy of a Harry Kane brace alongside strikes from Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham. However, Thomas Tuchel’s side was brought back to earth in Boston, playing out a frustrating and sloppy goalless stalemate against Ghana.

A win on Saturday ensures a top-two finish and puts them in pole position for first place, though the final order depends heavily on the simultaneous clash between Ghana and Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The scenario hands Tuchel a classic major tournament selection headache. He must choose whether to go all-out to guarantee top spot—and potentially line up a theoretically easier Round of 32 opponent—or rest key assets like Kane to keep them fresh for the knockouts.

Injuries will also dictate the lineup. Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has continued to struggle with fitness in recent weeks, meaning his clubmate Noni Madueke is highly likely to retain his starting berth on the right flank.

While history points to a one-sided affair—England famously thrashed Panama 6-1 during the 2018 World Cup group stage, a match where Harry Kane netted a historic hat-trick—Thomas Christiansen’s side will be no pushover.

The Central Americans have been highly competitive in their two outings, suffering agonisingly narrow 1-0 defeats. Against Ghana, Panama completely dominated possession and tempo, only to be undone by a heartbreaking injury-time concession. Against Croatia, they carved out several clear-cut opportunities but lacked a clinical edge in the final third.

Christiansen will lean heavily on his experienced veteran core, including captain Aníbal Godoy and playmaker Alberto Quintero, as the Central Americans desperately chase their first goal of the tournament to exit the world stage on a high.

Squads

Panama:

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Luis Mejia, Cesar Samudio.

Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade, Edgardo Farina, Jose Cordoba, Eric Davis, Jiovany Ramos, Roderick Miller.

Midfielders: Anibal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Cesar Yanis, Yoel Barcenas, Alberto Quintero, Azarias Londono.

Forwards: Ismael Diaz, Cecilio Waterman, Jose Fajardo, Tomas Rodriguez.

England:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.