Enthusiastic Fan Flaunts Virat Kohli's RCB Jersey During France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | Video

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A fan carrying an iconic Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey bearing the name of cricket superstar Virat Kohli grabbed attention during the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash involving France and Iraq, highlighting the global appeal of the Indian batting legend. Images and videos circulating online showed the supporter proudly displaying the red-and-black RCB jersey inside the stadium, creating a unique crossover moment between cricket and football fandom.

The sight quickly resonated with sports fans on social media, many pointing out how Kohli's popularity transcends boundaries and sporting disciplines. While thousands gathered to watch a high-stakes World Cup encounter, one supporter ensured that Indian cricket had a visible presence in the stands through the jersey associated with Kohli and his long-time IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Kohli's fan following has long been regarded as one of the most passionate in world sport. The former Indian captain has spent his entire IPL career with RCB, becoming synonymous with the franchise and helping cultivate a loyal fan base that extends far beyond India. Supporters sporting RCB colours have often been spotted at sporting events across the globe, underlining the team's cult-like following.

The appearance of an RCB jersey at a FIFA World Cup fixture also served as another reminder of cricket's growing global footprint. With football's biggest tournament attracting fans from every corner of the world, the unexpected tribute to Kohli stood out as a celebration of sporting culture, where admiration for athletes increasingly cuts across disciplines and national borders.

For many Indian fans, the moment was yet another example of Kohli's enduring influence. Whether on a cricket field, in an IPL stadium, or unexpectedly among football supporters at the World Cup, the "King Kohli" phenomenon continues to leave its mark on sporting events worldwide.