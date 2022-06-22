England rest pacer James Anderson, speedster Jamie Overton to make debut v New Zealand at Headingley

England pacer Jamie Overton | Pic: Twitter

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton will make his debut for England on Thursday during the third and final Test against New Zealand after pacer James Anderson was rested by the team management.

Overton was handed a maiden Test call-up for the Headingley Test starting on June 23.

The 28-year-old, who will join his twin brother Craig in the squad, has been in excellent form in the ongoing County Championship for league leaders Surrey, having taken 21 wickets this season at an average of 21.61.

In his 81-match first-class career, Jamie has picked up 206 wickets including five fifers. The pacer was also called up to the England ODI squad against New Zealand in 2015 but didn't play a game.

The home side, who lead the three-match series 2-0, will report to Headingley on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the third match starting on Thursday.

