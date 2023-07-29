ENG vs AUS 5th Test: England Players Swap Jerseys On Day 3 To Show Support For Alzheimer's Society (WATCH)

The England cricket team players on Saturday swapped their jerseys with each other to show support for those with dementia. The initiative was taken by the team for the pre-day's line-up in support of the Alzheimer's Society.

The England team's initiative is aimed at drawing attention to the confusion often experienced by people living with dementia and how people with the disease lose precious memories.

The team is dedicating the third day of the fifth Ashes Test to raising vital funds and drawing much-needed awareness to the disease.

"The Ashes is one of the great sporting contests, and over the years it has produced so many amazing memories for me and millions more. As a team we want to entertain, and to make many more memories for cricket fans up and down the country.

"But we know that dementia affects far too many people and has a terrible effect on them and their loved ones. By teaming up with the Alzheimer's Society, I'm pleased we can raise awareness and vital money to help end the devastation caused by dementia," said England Test captain Ben Stokes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ECB's special fundraiser

The funds raised from this special day will be directed towards crucial aspects such as faster diagnosis, groundbreaking research, and the Alzheimer's Society's support services.

These services were accessed more than 4.5 million times in the previous year, serving as a lifeline to thousands of families during their most challenging and distressing moments.

"This Test match will enable us to provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia, by funding faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research, making a massive difference to fans and players whose lives have been devastated by dementia," said Alzheimer's Society CEO, Kate Lee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This Test match is just one illustration of how the Alzheimer's Society is successfully uniting various sports clubs, governing bodies, and individuals in the world of sports to make a positive impact.

Leading figures from multiple sports, including ECB Chair Richard Thompson, have come together in collaboration with the charity to create a lasting and transformative difference, benefiting both the present and future generations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)