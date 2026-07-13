End Of A Golden Era: Stephen Fleming Parts Ways With CSK After 18 Years, 5 IPL Titles & A Legacy That Defined The Franchise |

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings on Monday parted ways with long-serving head coach Stephen Fleming following "open and honest discussions" with the management of the five-time IPL champions who have missed playoffs for the past three seasons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fleming first joined the team as a player in IPL's inaugural season in 2008 before becoming its head coach in 2009.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved," Fleming said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come," he added.

The CSK said the decision was reached with "respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions" between Fleming and the team management.

After becoming the head coach in 2009, Fleming guided the team to five titles and forged an iconic partnership with the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The side also won a couple of Champions League Twenty20 tournaments. It entered the IPL playoffs a record 12 times, while being part of 10 finals.

However, the side has been on a downward spiral for the past three years, failing to make the playoffs with critics often pointing out their rigid over-reliance on over-the-hill players and the Dhoni factor.

Fleming has struggled to explain the team's slide and this year, the mystery surrounding Dhoni's injury became a major talking point and a source of disruption.

CSK's "heartbeat"

Franchise owner Rupa Gurunath described Fleming as the heartbeat of the team's coaching set-up and was effusive in her praise for the former New Zealand captain's contribution.

"Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence," she said.

"On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team." Chennai Super Kings Managing Director Kashi Viswanathan said Fleming helped define not just how CSK played, but built a culture rooted in consistency, and humility.

"His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths.

"His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)