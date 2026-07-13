Rohit Sharma Surrounded By Fans In Birmingham; Shreyas Iyer And Shivam Dube Turn 'Security Guards' | VIDEO | X

Birmingham, July 13: Former Team India captain Rohit Sharma found out once again that it is not easy for him to walk freely in public without being recognised by fans. The Indian cricket star went out for a stroll in Birmingham with Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube but they were was soon surrounded by fans from all sides.

A large number of fans gathered around the Indian cricketers with many trying to get close to Rohit. The crowd became so big that Shreyas and Dube were seen walking in front of Rohit and clearing a path for him.

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The funny moment made it look as if Shreyas and Dube had become Rohit's personal security guards. They helped create some space so that the former India captain could continue walking through the crowd.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. Many internet users joked that Rohit really thought he could casually roam around England without being surrounded by his supporters.

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An internet user shared the video on social media with the caption, "Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Shivam Dube went out for a stroll in Birmingham when fans surrounded them from all sides. It looked like Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube had become Rohit Sharma’s security guards, clearing a path in front of him so that the fans couldn’t get too close. bRO really thought he could roam around England easily without getting surrounded by fans."

Rohit remains one of the most popular Indian cricketers and his huge fan following is not limited to India. The scenes in Birmingham once again showed his popularity as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the star batter.