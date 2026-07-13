'I Call Him Boss Baby': Yuvraj Singh Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Meeting Him For First Time At Wimbledon 2026 | VIDEO

Yuvraj Singh Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Meeting Him For First Time At Wimbledon 2026 | X

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh met teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the first time while attending the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final. Yuvraj was joined by another explosive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, with the three cricketers sharing a light-hearted conversation before the big match. Yuvraj Singh was all praises for the 15-year-old Indian opener and called him "Boss Baby."

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During the interaction, Abhishek asked how everyone was feeling while Vaibhav stood beside him.

"Achha lag raha hai kaafi. Agar isko achha lag raha hai toh hum sabko achha lag raha hai. Iska achha lagna bohot zaroori hai. Paaji, aapko kaisa lag raha hai?" Abhishek said.

(It feels really good. If he is feeling good, then all of us are feeling good. It is very important that he feels good. Paaji, how are you feeling?)

Yuvraj then revealed that it was the first time he was meeting Vaibhav in person. He also shared the special nickname he has given the young cricketer.

"Mujhe bohot achha lag raha hai ki main pehli baar Vaibhav ko mil raha hoon. Abhishek ko toh milte rehta hoon. Main isse ‘Boss Baby’ bulata hoon. Sab isse ab Boss Baby bulane lag gaye hain kyunki yeh bowleron ka boss ban chuka hai ab," Yuvraj said.

(I am very happy that I am meeting Vaibhav for the first time. I keep meeting Abhishek. I call him ‘Boss Baby’. Now everyone has started calling him Boss Baby because he has become the boss of bowlers.)

Yuvraj also compared the young generation of cricket talent to top tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. He said he could see similar talent in the next generation and was happy to spend time with the young cricketers while enjoying the history of Wimbledon.

Abhishek, Yuvraj and Vaibhav attended the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final at the All England Club on Sunday. The trio was seen enjoying the action from the stands and also posed together on a viewing terrace overlooking the Wimbledon grounds.

The three Indian cricketers also caught attention with their stylish looks. Abhishek wore a cream suit, Yuvraj opted for a beige blazer while Vaibhav was dressed in a black suit.