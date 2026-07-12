Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Attend Wimbledon 2026 Men's Final

Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi alongside former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were spotted at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday. The trio was seen enjoying the action from the stands at the All England Club. Their appearance quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.

The photographs captured the three posing together on a viewing terrace overlooking the Wimbledon grounds. Abhishek opted for a cream suit, while Yuvraj wore a beige blazer and Sooryavanshi was dressed in a black suit. The post quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising the stylish appearance of the Indian cricketers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yuvraj has been a mentor to Abhishek throughout his career, while Sooryavanshi is regarded as one of India's most promising young talents. Their appearance together at one of tennis' biggest events delighted cricket fans online. The outing also reflected the growing presence of Indian sporting personalities at global events beyond cricket.

Wimbledon has traditionally attracted leading athletes and celebrities from across the world during its finals weekend. This year's men's singles final was no exception, with several prominent personalities in attendance. The images shared by Abhishek added an Indian touch to the star-studded occasion and were widely circulated across social media.

Wimbledon has increasingly become a popular destination for Indian cricket stars during the Championships. Earlier this week, batting great Sachin Tendulkar and India Test captain Shubman Gill were among the distinguished guests invited to the prestigious Royal Box for the men's singles semi-finals. The presence of Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the final continued the strong Indian cricketing presence at the All England Club.