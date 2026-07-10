 'Sara Kidhar Hai?': Shubman Gill Sits With Sachin, Anjali Tendulkar At Wimbledon, Fuels Dating Rumours
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'Sara Kidhar Hai?': Shubman Gill Sits With Sachin, Anjali Tendulkar At Wimbledon, Fuels Dating Rumours

Shubman Gill's appearance alongside Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar in the Royal Box at Wimbledon has gone viral, reigniting long-standing dating rumours involving Sara Tendulkar. Social media users flooded the internet with memes and speculation following the viral photos.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, July 10, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
'Sara Kidhar Hai?': Shubman Gill Sits With Sachin, Anjali Tendulkar At Wimbledon, Fuels Dating Rumours

India Test captain Shubman Gill grabbed headlines off the cricket field after he was spotted seated alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, in the prestigious Royal Box at Wimbledon. Pictures of the trio enjoying the tennis action quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The viral photos reignited long-standing rumours linking Gill with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. The duo has been the subject of dating speculation for years, with fans often connecting social media activity, public appearances and cryptic online posts to fuel the rumours.

Fans flooded the comment sections with one recurring question: "Sara Kidhar Hai?" Netizens responded to the Wimbledon images with a wave of memes and witty reactions, with many joking that Gill was enjoying a day out with his in-laws. The seating arrangement was enough to revive the rumour mill once again. Despite the online buzz, there is no evidence that Gill's appearance alongside Sachin and Anjali was connected to the dating speculation.

Gill has been among several Indian sporting stars attending Wimbledon this year, as the Grand Slam continues to attract celebrities and athletes from around the world. The Royal Box is reserved for distinguished guests, including sporting icons, public figures and dignitaries

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While Sachin is a annual attendee at Wimbledon, it was Shubman's first appearance at the Grand Slam. The Indian test and ODI captain is the fourth captain to be invited to the Royal Box after Sachin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

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