Wimbledon 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Watches Zverev in Action From Centre Court Royal Box | VIDEO

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the star attractions off the court at Wimbledon 2026 as he attended the men's singles semi-final from the iconic Royal Box on Centre Court. The former India captain was present to watch Alexander Zverev's last-four clash, joining an illustrious gathering of sporting greats, celebrities and dignitaries. His appearance drew attention from fans both at the venue and on social media.

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Tendulkar's visit came as no surprise given his well-documented passion for tennis. The Master Blaster has often spoken about his admiration for the sport and follows Grand Slam tournaments whenever his schedule allows. He has also shared warm relationships with several tennis greats over the years, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The cricket icon has become a familiar presence at Wimbledon, making regular appearances at the Championships in recent years. His annual visits have turned into a tradition, reflecting his enduring love for the tournament and the sport itself. Whether attending as a guest or interacting with fellow sporting legends, Tendulkar remains one of the most recognisable faces in the stands.

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The Royal Box, reserved for royalty, former champions and distinguished guests, has long welcomed some of the biggest names in global sport. Tendulkar's presence once again highlighted the strong connection between cricket and tennis, with fans delighted to see one of India's greatest sporting icons at SW19. As the action unfolded on Centre Court, the spotlight briefly shifted to the stands, where the cricket legend enjoyed another memorable day at Wimbledon.