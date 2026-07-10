Shubman Gill Becomes Fourth Indian Cricket Captain Invited To Wimbledon Royal Box

Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: X)

India's Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has received a prestigious invitation to watch the Wimbledon Championships from the iconic Royal Box at Centre Court, becoming only the fourth Indian cricket captain to earn the honour. Gill joins an illustrious list featuring batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, former captain Virat Kohli, and current ODI World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, all of whom have previously been invited to the Royal Box.

The Royal Box is an exclusive enclosure reserved for members of the British royal family, distinguished guests, sporting legends, and notable personalities from around the world. The likes of David Beckham, Roger Federer, have attended Wimbledon 2026 from the Royal Box.

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The invitation reflects Gill's growing stature in international cricket following his appointment as India's Test and ODI captain. Widely regarded as one of the brightest talents of his generation, the 25-year-old has quickly established himself as the face of Indian cricket's next era.

The Royal Box at Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious hospitality areas in world sport, with invitations extended only by the Chairman of the All England Club. Over the years, it has welcomed global sporting icons, heads of state, celebrities, and distinguished guests.