 Embarrassing! Seatings At Chinnaswamy Stadium Filled With Dirt And Bird Excretion As Rain Delays Start Of IND vs NZ 1st Test; Video
The price of the tickets for the Test is reportedly starting at 600 rupees and goes up to 7,500 rupees

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Image: X

In a major embarrassment for Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) fans have complained about the poor seating condition during the first day of the India vs New Zealand 1st test. Videos have gone viral on social media where the seats at Chinnaswamy stadium in filled with dust and Bird excretion despite fans paying money to come and watch the match inside the stadium.

The prices of the tickets for the Test is reportedly starting at 600 rupees and goes upto 7,500 rupees. The tickets will cost 600, 1200, 2000, 2500 and 7500 depending on the position and stand a fan picks. Fans have turned up in numbers to watch their favourite stars in action but rain continues to play spoilsport.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test update

The start of the India vs New Zealand 1st test has been delayed by rain. Not only was the toss delayed but the entire first session was washed out as decision was taken for early lunch at Chinnaswamy stadium.

As per weather reports, the chance of rain is lesser in the morning, rain is expected disrupt the afternoon session as a result of which the first day might be called off early. With more rain predicted throughout the five days of play, the clash between the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) finalists is unlikely to take place in Bengaluru.

The series will have will be important for India. They are now three wins away from sealing a spot in the World Test Championships final. A series whitewash would mean India can sit back in relative comfort, knowing that they are due a spot in the final at Lord’s next year.

