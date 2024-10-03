Embarrassing! Fayha vs Riyadh Saudi Pro League Match Fails To Attract Fans, Just 390 Turn Up At 7K Capacity Stadium

Image:X

The Saudi Pro League is facing a significant challenge in building a loyal fanbase, as evidenced by a dismal turnout of just 390 spectators for the recent match between Al Fayha and Al Riyadh which featured global superstars such as Renzo Lopez, Gojko Cimirot, Mohammed Al Baqawi and Chris Smalling. This attendance marks the lowest of the current season and highlights ongoing issues in attracting fans, even with substantial investments in player acquisitions.

Image:X

Transfermarkt reports that Ronaldo's Al-Nassr team is struggling to consistently draw large crowds. Similar issue was witnessed during the on the opening day of the 2024/25 season. Al Wehda hosted Al Riyadh on Thursday at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca. But the 38,000 seater stadium could fill just 670 of those seats.

As per the Mirror football report, Clubs in the league have spent over billions of money in the past two years, bringing in both seasoned players and emerging talents. However, average attendance figures remain concerning, with many clubs struggling to attract even 10,000 fans per game.

Typically, clubs have gone after players in the twilight of their careers, but a few young stars have been lured to Saudi Arabia in recent months like Allan Saint-Maximin and Steven Bergwijn. High profile managers such as Steven Gerrard, Laurent Blanc and Jorge Jesus have also taken the plunge, while plans reportedly remain afoot to coax figures like Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho to the league in 2025.

With significant investments already made, the league has the potential to grow, but fostering genuine fan loyalty will be essential for its long-term success.