Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid this month with his contract terminated

Eden Hazard. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Belgium captain Eden Hazard has decided to leave Real Madrid as the reputed club announced his move to rescind the contract a year early. The club released an official statement of mutual agreement on Saturday, whereby Hazard will be relieved of his services to the team as of June 30, 2023.

The 32-year-old joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019 as one of the Premier League's biggest stars, signing a five-year contract worth an initial €100 million. Nevertheless, his four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu have witnessed him sustain major injury issues, forcing him to make only six La Liga appearances in 2023, four of which came as a substitute. Hazard had scored no goals either.

Hazard's injury problems began in the first season itself as he underwent surgery for his ankle fracture with the insertion of a metal plate. It caused further problems before being removed two years later.

In an official statement, Real Madrid expressed his affection for Hazard and wished him the best of luck for his future endeavors.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023. Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won eight trophies: one European Cup, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, two Leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups. Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new period."

Eden Hazard retired from international football after 2022 World Cup:

With Belgium suffering a group stage exit in the World Cup last year, he called it quits from international arena. He issued a statement on Instagram, saying:

"A page turns today... Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you....#onestensemble."

A month earlier, he also apologized to Real Madrid fans in an interview with the newspaper Marca for making zero impact on the field and hinting a move this summer.