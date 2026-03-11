'Due To Expectations, Even If You Want To Laugh, You Can't': Gautam Gambhir Reacts To MS Dhoni's Congratulatory Post After ICC T20 WC 2026 Win

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Head coach Gautam Gambhir reacted to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's congratulatory post following India's T20 World Cup 2026 win, where 'Mahi' complimented 'GG', saying "smile looks great on you."

Gautam Gambhir's typically serious demeanour, particularly during moments of team celebration, has long inspired playful banter and countless memes among cricket fans and fellow players. He always liked to wear a serious look, from being the time when he was a player to a mentor of KKR and finally as Indian head coach.

He also said the pressure of representing India in major tournaments like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup makes it difficult for players and team staff to openly express emotions, even during tense moments in the dugout.

However, Gambhir lauded Dhoni for posting after India's win, saying, good on him that he posted.

Gautam Gambhir's Statement

"It's very difficult to be in a situation where people have not been. But good on him that he posted on that, honestly, but I feel that when you're in a dugout, there is so much at stake. There is always so much expectation from the Indian team that even if you want to laugh, you can't laugh. Especially when you play a tournament like the World Cup. Because in India, unfortunately, losing is not an option, but it can happen. Because if losing was not an option, then India would have won all the World Cups. But that doesn't happen," Gambhir told ANI in an interview.

After India's win, MS Dhoni, while hailing India's back-to-back T20 World Cup wins, also hilariously complimented coach Gambhir, saying, "smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo".

Read Also NBA Star Luka Doncic In Custody Battle For His Daughters After Ending Engagement With Fiance...

"History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of the Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER)," MS Dhoni said in his Instagram post.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)