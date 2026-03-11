NBA Star Luka Doncic In Custody Battle For His Daughters After Ending Engagement With Fiance Anamaria Goltes

FearedBuck/Anamaria Goltes/X/Instagram

Luka Doncic, the superstar guard of the Los Angeles Lakers, has revealed that he is going through a difficult personal phase after separating from his fiancée Anamaria Goltes and entering a custody dispute over their two young daughters. The development came to light after Doncic confirmed the situation in a statement to ESPN, explaining that his primary concern remains the wellbeing and future of his children.

The 27-year-old NBA star stated that he recently ended his engagement because he was unable to have his daughters with him in the United States during the NBA season. Doncic emphasized that every decision he has made has been driven by his love for them. “I love my daughters more than anything,” he said, adding that he has been doing everything possible to ensure they can stay with him in the U.S. while he continues his professional career. He also stressed that he will continue to fight for the chance to be with them and provide the best life possible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports indicate that Goltes recently filed a petition in California seeking child support and legal fees. Sources familiar with the matter told ESPN that Doncic was not aware of the filing when it happened. Those close to the player also said he has always supported his daughters financially and continues to cover their expenses without limitation.

Doncic and Goltes' relationship turmoil

Doncic and Goltes had been in a long-term relationship after meeting as teenagers in Slovenia and began dating in 2016. The couple got engaged in July 2023 and welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, later that year in the United States. Their second daughter, Olivia, was born in Slovenia in December 2025.

The situation reportedly intensified late last year when Doncic traveled to Slovenia to attend the birth of his younger daughter. During that visit, he hoped to bring his elder daughter back with him to the United States, but a disagreement followed. Authorities were briefly called during the dispute, although police found no evidence of any criminal offense.

Despite the personal turmoil, Doncic remains one of the NBA’s brightest stars on the court. The Slovenian playmaker has continued to lead the Lakers this season and is among the league’s top performers.

While the legal process regarding custody continues, Doncic has made it clear that his focus remains on his daughters’ happiness and maintaining a strong role in their lives. The unfolding case adds a deeply personal challenge for the NBA star as he balances family matters with the pressures of leading one of basketball’s most high-profile franchises.