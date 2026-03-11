Who Is Anamaria Goltes? Everything You Need To Know About NBA Star Luka Doncic's Ex-Fiancée

Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Luka Doncic has been one of the most prominent stars in the National Basketball Association, but his personal life has recently drawn attention following reports of his separation from longtime partner Anamaria Goltes. As news of their split and a custody dispute over their daughters surfaced, many fans have become curious about Goltes and her background.

Early Life and Background

Anamaria Goltes was born in Slovenia and grew up in the same region as Doncic. The two reportedly met as children during a summer trip in Croatia when they were around 12 years old. Their friendship eventually evolved into a relationship years later, forming a long-standing bond that lasted for nearly a decade. Over the years, Goltes became widely known among basketball fans as Doncic’s partner and one of his most consistent supporters.

Career as a Model and Influencer

Goltes has built a career in fashion and social media. She began modeling professionally in 2017 after becoming an ambassador for the lingerie brand Lisca Lingerie. She later appeared in various advertising campaigns and even featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia.

Beyond modeling, Goltes has developed a strong presence as a digital creator, sharing content about fashion, travel, fitness and lifestyle with thousands of followers on social media. Her posts often provide glimpses into family life, workouts and her experiences traveling with Doncic during his basketball career.

Relationship With Luka Doncic

Goltes and Doncic’s relationship has been widely followed by fans. After years of dating, Doncic proposed to Goltes in July 2023 in their home country of Slovenia. The proposal was widely celebrated among NBA fans and marked a major milestone in their long relationship.

Goltes was frequently seen supporting Doncic courtside during games and attending major NBA events with him, including awards ceremonies and playoff matches.

Family Life

The couple share two daughters together. Their first child, Gabriela, was born in December 2023, and their second daughter, Olivia, arrived in 2025. Fatherhood has been an important part of Doncic’s life, and Goltes has often shared moments of their family life on social media, showing the couple balancing parenting with busy professional schedules.

Philanthropy and Public Image

Goltes has also been involved in charitable activities connected to the Luka Doncic Foundation. On several occasions, she represented the foundation at hospital visits and community events, supporting children and families in need when Doncic was unable to attend due to his playing schedule. Her involvement in philanthropy has helped build a reputation that extends beyond modeling and social media.

Recent Developments

Recent reports indicate that Doncic and Goltes have ended their engagement, and the NBA star is currently involved in a custody dispute regarding their daughters. The development has brought renewed public attention to their relationship and personal lives. Despite the split, Goltes continues to maintain her presence as a model, influencer and mother while keeping much of her private life away from the public spotlight.