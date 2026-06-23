DU Releases 2nd Round Of PG Seat Allotments Under CSAS-PG With 2,964 Fresh Allotments For 2026–27 Admissions Cycle | file pic

New Delhi: University of Delhi has announced the second round of seat allocations for its postgraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System for the 2026-27 academic session, with 8,150 admissions confirmed after the completion of the first round.

According to an admissions update issued by the university on Monday, 2,964 fresh allocations have been made in the second round of admissions for two-year postgraduate programmes.

The university said that among candidates who secured admissions in the first round, 3,399 opted to freeze their allotted seats, while 2,448 candidates chose the upgrade option to seek higher preferences in subsequent rounds. Another 2,303 applicants neither exercised the freeze nor the upgrade option.

The allocations under round two have been made live on the postgraduate admissions portal, and the minimum allocation scores for various programmes have also been published on the university website, the update said.

Earlier, the university had reported that 11,548 seat allocations were offered in the first round of admissions.

Of these, 10,393 candidates accepted their allocations. By the close of the fee payment deadline on June 19, a total of 8,150 candidates had completed the admission process by paying the prescribed fees.

The university had extended the registration deadline for postgraduate admissions earlier this month, allowing candidates additional time to complete applications under the CSAS-PG process based on scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate).

Meanwhile, admissions to the five-year integrated law programme continued with the commencement of the third round on Monday.

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The university said 104 admissions have been confirmed so far in the programme, while allocations for round 3 have been made available to candidates and cut-off scores have been published.

The university is also conducting admissions to its B.Tech programmes.

Registrations for B.Tech admissions concluded on June 18, with 3,620 applications received. A correction window for registered candidates was open until June 20, and the first admission list is scheduled to be announced on June 24.

Officials said candidates should regularly check the admissions portal for updates regarding seat allocations, document verification and fee payment deadlines to ensure timely completion of the admission process.

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