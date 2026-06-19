Vice President Radhakrishnan Lauds DU Initiative & 53,000 Student Pledges; Urges Nationwide Expansion Of Drug-Free Campus Campaign | X @ysjagan

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday urged universities across the nation to actively join the "Drug-Free Campus Campaign" as he lauded the lead taken by the Delhi University.

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National call to universities

Highlighting the success of the massive anti-drug initiative at the University of Delhi, the vice president urged institutional leaders to motivate students and contribute to the vision of a drug-free India.

His appeal on social media comes on the heels of the campaign gaining momentum.

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Launch of campaign initiative

Earlier this year, as the Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Radhakrishnan officially launched the Drug-Free Campus Campaign alongside an innovative e-pledge platform designed to engage students directly.

DU’s progress and optimism

Expressing optimism over the progress made so far, the vice president noted that DU has taken a monumental step forward under the Nasha Mukt Parisar Abhiyaan (Drug-Free Campus Campaign).

Student participation surge

Through a coordinated collective effort across campuses, over 53,000 students have taken the pledge to reject drug abuse and act as ambassadors for the cause.

"Through a collective effort, over 53,000 students have taken the mandatory pledge, contributing to the vision of fostering a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous nation," the vice president said, emphasising that the youth must lead the charge against this societal menace.

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Nationwide expansion push

With DU serving as a successful blueprint, the vice president is now looking to scale the initiative nationwide, calling on all higher education institutions to replicate the model.

"I urge other universities to also join hands in this endeavour and motivate their students to participate in this campaign to realise the goal of a drug-free India," the vice president said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)