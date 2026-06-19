DTE Cracks Down On Unauthorised Interior Design Courses At Bandra College; Orders Refunds For 131 Students | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has initiated stringent action against unauthorized Interior Design courses being conducted at the Baliram Hire College of Architecture premises in Bandra. The department has ordered the institution to refund fees collected from 131 students within 30 days and has directed the initiation of criminal proceedings against the management and officials responsible.

The action follows an inquiry into B.Sc. and B.Voc. Interior Design courses allegedly conducted under the banner of "Hire School of Design" without the requisite approvals from competent authorities. The courses were being offered from the college premises, leading to concerns over their legitimacy and the academic future of enrolled students.

The issue came to light after students staged protests outside the institution, alleging that they had been misled into enrolling in unauthorized programmes. A complaint filed by Adv. Santosh Gangurde, State General Secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), prompted the DTE to launch an investigation.

According to the inquiry report, the unauthorized courses resulted in both academic and financial exploitation of students. Based on the findings, the DTE ordered the immediate discontinuation of the programmes.

The Directorate has further instructed the institution to refund all fees collected from the affected students within 30 days. The fee amounts reportedly range from ₹90,000 to ₹2.5 lakh per student. The institute has also been directed to submit documentary proof confirming that the refunds have been paid to all students.

In addition, the DTE imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh each on administrator Prasad Hire, Hire School of Design Principal Sunil Magdum, and the coordinator of the concerned courses. The Directorate has also ordered that criminal cases be registered against the three individuals under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Unauthorized Institutions and Courses Act, 2013.

The institute management has been asked to submit an explanation within 15 days detailing why further action, including withdrawal of recognition or closure of the institution, should not be recommended.

Officials said the action sends a strong message against educational institutions operating unauthorized courses and misleading students. Gangurde welcomed the decision, stating that the action would serve as an important precedent and help curb similar practices across the state.

The development is expected to bring relief to affected students while reinforcing regulatory oversight in the higher education sector.

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