NTA Issues Strict NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Day Guidelines: Dress Code, Security Rules & Permitted Items Outlined |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh advisory outlining the dress code, permissible items and security guidelines that candidates must follow on the June 21 examination day.

The agency has asked candidates to carefully review the instructions before reporting to their examination centres, warning that non-compliance with the prescribed norms could lead to denial of entry.

The advisory is part of the enhanced security arrangements being implemented for the re-examination and aims to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the test across the country.

Transparent water bottles and plastic pouches allowed

In a relief for candidates appearing during the monsoon season, the NTA has permitted students to carry transparent water bottles inside the examination hall. Candidates may also keep their admit cards in transparent plastic pouches to protect them from rain and accidental damage while travelling to examination centres.

The agency said these items would be allowed after security checks and should comply with the prescribed guidelines.

Religious attire and articles of faith permitted

The NTA clarified that candidates may wear articles or objects of faith, including religious symbols, kalawas, turbans, hijabs and similar items. However, such candidates have been advised to reach their examination centres well in advance so that adequate time is available for detailed frisking procedures.

The agency said these provisions have been made to accommodate religious practices while ensuring that security protocols are maintained.

Full-sleeve clothing allowed, early reporting advised

Although light clothing remains the preferred option, candidates will be permitted to wear full-sleeve garments or woollen clothing if required. Those opting for such attire have been advised to report early to facilitate thorough security checks before entry into the examination hall.

The NTA noted that additional frisking may be required depending on the nature of the clothing.

Footwear guidelines for candidates

According to the advisory, slippers and low-heeled footwear are the preferred choices for the examination day. Candidates wearing high-heeled footwear may be subjected to additional screening during the entry process.

The agency has urged students to choose simple footwear to avoid delays during security checks.

Electronic devices strictly prohibited

The NTA has reiterated that candidates will not be allowed to carry any electronic gadgets inside the examination hall. Items prohibited at examination centres include:

• Mobile phones

• Smartwatches

• Bluetooth devices

• Earphones and headphones

• Any communication device

In addition, metallic items, heavy jewellery, large belt buckles and similar accessories will not be permitted inside the examination hall.

Mandatory frisking before entry

All candidates will undergo compulsory frisking before being allowed to enter the examination centre. The agency has advised students to arrive at their centres at the scheduled reporting time to avoid last-minute rush and unnecessary stress.

Officials said early reporting would help ensure that security checks are completed smoothly without affecting candidates' examination experience.

NTA warns against non-compliance

The NTA has stressed that adherence to the dress code and security instructions is mandatory for all candidates. The agency cautioned that failure to follow the prescribed guidelines may result in denial of entry to the examination centre.

Candidates requiring any clarification regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in. As the examination approaches, the agency has urged candidates to cooperate fully with examination staff and focus on completing all entry formalities well before the commencement of the test.