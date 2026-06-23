UpGrad School Of Technology And Ajeenkya DY Patil University Launch Four-Year BTech In AI Programme | File Pic

Mumbai: The Ed-tech platform upGrad School of Technology (UGSOT) and Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) announced a strategic partnership to launch a four-year residential B.Tech programme in Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence).

Programme Commences August-September 2026

The programme, scheduled to commence in August-September 2026, will combine a UGC-recognised engineering degree with industry-integrated training in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The initiative seeks to prepare students for careers in the rapidly evolving technology sector by blending academic learning with practical industry exposure.

The programme is open to students who have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) from recognised boards, including CBSE, ICSE and state boards.

Role of Partner Institutions

Under the partnership, Ajeenkya DY Patil University will provide campus infrastructure, residential facilities and confer the B.Tech degree. Meanwhile, upGrad School of Technology will collaborate with the university to deliver an industry-focused curriculum featuring live instruction from engineers working at leading global technology firms.

According to the institutions, the curriculum will be updated every six months to keep pace with technological advancements. Students will engage in coding projects, product-building exercises and industry interactions from the first semester itself. The programme will also provide opportunities to interact with startup founders, chief executives and technology leaders.

Three Specialisation Tracks Offered

Students enrolled in the course can choose from three specialised tracks: Full Stack AI and Cloud Innovation, AI and Quantum Computing, and AI and Generative AI Engineering. These specialisations are designed to equip learners with expertise in areas such as software development, cloud technologies, quantum computing concepts, large language models and next-generation AI applications.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, Chairman of the Ajeenkya DY Patil Group and Chancellor of Ajeenkya DY Patil University, said the partnership combines academic credibility with industry relevance and will help students graduate with both a recognised degree and skills suited to future workplaces.

Addressing Employability Gap

Further stating that the initiative was designed to align engineering education more closely with industry requirements. He noted that the programme focuses on providing students with practical skills that employers seek from the beginning of their careers.

The launch comes at a time when India produces nearly 1.5 million engineering graduates annually, while concerns over employability and industry readiness continue to persist. With demand rising for professionals skilled in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced software engineering, the institutions believe the programme will help bridge the gap between classroom learning and workforce expectations.

Graduates of the programme will also gain access to upGrad's career support network, which includes more than 3,000 hiring partners and a placement ecosystem that facilitated over 110,000 placements between FY23 and FY25.