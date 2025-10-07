Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Witnesses Another Day Of Thrilling Action

Football | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 6, 2025: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament saw another action-packed day across two venues — the MSSA Ground for the Boys U12 Division III and the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra, for the Boys U16 Division IV.

At the MSSA Ground, St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) began the day strongly, registering a convincing 3-0 win over Lilavatibai Podar ISC (Santacruz), with goals from Jason Daniel, Rivaan Chheda, and Reyansh Pal.

Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) continued their fine form, defeating Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) 3-0 through strikes from Atif Shaikh, Ali Jani, and Abdullah Sabu Wala.

In one of the day’s highest-scoring fixtures, Ascend International (BKC) beat Rustomjee Cambridge International (Thane) 4-1. Vansh Deshmukh scored twice, while Riaan Deshmukh and Kian Gaziani added one each. Ayansh Maurya scored the sole goal for Rustomjee.

Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) edged St. Peter’s (Mazagaon) 2-1 in a close encounter, with Vyomm Jaiswal and Vihaan Thakur getting on the scoresheet, while Mohammad Shaikh netted for St. Peter’s.

Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) secured a narrow 1-0 win over Swami Vivekanand International (Kandivali), courtesy Daksh Mandlik’s strike. Podar ORT International (Worli) also recorded a 2-0 win over Rajhans Vidyalaya (Andheri), with goals from Panarh Shah and Nirvaan Todi.



The final fixture between Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu) and Sacred Heart ‘A’ (Santacruz) ended in a goalless draw (0-0).

At the Wings Sports Centre, J.B.C.N International (Oshiwara) was awarded a walkover after Sir JJ Fort Boys (Fort) failed to turn up. Billabong High International (Juhu) put on an impressive display, winning 3-0 against Gundecha Education Academy (Oshiwara), with a brace from Siddharth Dobriyal and one from Vidhham Dakolia.

The match between J.B.C.N International (Borivali) and Activity High School (Gamadia Road) ended in a goalless draw. Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) earned a commanding 5-0 win over LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri), with goals from Mehan Doshi, Sarvesh Sanil, Yadnya Bore, Khush Shah, and Tirth Kaliwada.

Universal High School (Ghatkopar) was handed a walkover after The Greenacres Academy (Chembur) failed to appear. The final match of the day saw Gopal Sharma International (Powai) seal a dominant 4-0 victory against BKM High School (Chowpatty), with goals from Shaurya Bhatt, Soham Yeole, Prithvi Gopal, and Neel Nalawde.



Brief Scores – Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament (Oct 6, 2025)



Boys U12 Division III (MSSA Ground)



St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) 3 (Jason Daniel, Rivaan Chheda, Reyansh Pal) beat Lilavatibai Podar ISC (Santacruz) 0



Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 3 (Atif Shaikh, Ali Jani, Abdullah Sabu Wala) beat Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 0



Ascend Int. (BKC) 4 (Vansh Deshmukh 2, Riaan Deshmukh, Kian Gaziani) beat Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Thane) 1 (Ayansh Maurya)



Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) 2 (Vyomm Jaiswal, Vihaan Thakur) beat St. Peter’s (Mazagaon) 1 (Mohammad Shaikh)



Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) 1 (Daksh Mandlik) beat Swami Vivekanand Int. ICSE (Kandivali) 0



Podar ORT (Worli) 2 (Panarh Shah, Nirvaan Todi) beat Rajhans Vidyalaya (Andheri) 0



Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu) 0 drew with Sacred Heart ‘A’ (Santacruz) 0



Boys U16 Division IV (Wings Sports Centre)



J.B.C.N Int. (Oshiwara) won by walkover vs Sir JJ Fort Boys (Fort)



Billabong High Int. (Juhu) 3 (Siddharth Dobriyal 2, Vidhham Dakolia) beat Gundecha Edu. Academy (Oshiwara) 0



J.B.C.N Int. (Borivali) 0 drew with Activity H.S (Gamadia Road) 0



Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Dahisar) 5 (Mehan Doshi, Sarvesh Sanil, Yadnya Bore, Khush Shah, Tirth Kaliwada) beat LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri) 0



Universal H.S (Ghatkopar) won by walkover vs The Greenacres Academy (Chembur)



Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) 4 (Shaurya Bhatt, Soham Yeole, Prithvi Gopal, Neel Nalawde) beat BKM High Sec. (Chowpatty) 0