'Dream Big & Compete At The Highest Level': Union Minister Raksha Khadse Meets Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldo Nazário, Urges Need For Stronger Sporting Ecosystem In India | X / @khadseraksha

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse shared her interaction with Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário.

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Khadse highlighted the two-time FIFA World Cup winner’s illustrious career and lasting influence, while emphasising the need to strengthen India’s sporting ecosystem to nurture young talent and help Indian athletes compete at the highest level.

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"A memorable interaction with Ronaldo Nazário, the legendary Brazilian striker known as R9 & O Fenômeno (The Phenomenon). A two-time FIFA World Cup winner and one of football’s all-time greats, his extraordinary journey continues to inspire generations. Interactions like these reinforce the importance of building a strong sporting ecosystem that empowers young Indian talent to dream big and compete at the highest level," Khadse wrote in an X post.

Nazário is a football legend widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the history of the game. He won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, scoring twice in the 2002 final against Germany.

Renowned for his explosive pace, dribbling skills, clinical finishing and ability to beat defenders, Ronaldo played for top European clubs including Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

He won the Ballon d’Or twice, in 1997 and 2002, and was named FIFA World Player of the Year three times.

Earlier this month, India clashed with Brazil in an historic friendly match in Kolkata. Samuel Lino and Pedro were among the goalscorers as Brazil delivered a commanding performance to thrash India 4-0 in a historic international friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, marking the first-ever football encounter between the two nations.

Brazil dominated proceedings with their attacking quality and clinical finishing, while India struggled to contain the South American giants throughout the contest.

For Brazil, the international break has provided an opportunity to rebuild following their round-of-16 exit from the FIFA World Cup this year at the hands of Norway.

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