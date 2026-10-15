Arshdeep Singh Injury Update: Sanju Samson Reveals Team India Pacer's Condition Ahead Of IND vs WI 5th T20I

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India suffered an injury scare during their fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14, after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was struck by a short-pitched delivery from Shamar Joseph. With the five-match series level at 2-2, Arshdeep’s fitness has become a concern for the Indian team ahead of the series decider in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.

Arshdeep was batting in the final over of India’s chase when Joseph delivered a series of short balls. One delivery struck the Indian pacer on his left shoulder and upper arm, leaving him in considerable pain. The team’s medical staff rushed onto the field to assess the situation, and Arshdeep received attention before attempting to continue his innings.

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Sanju Samson Reveals Team India Pacer’s Condition

However, the left-hander struggled to carry on as India’s chase approached its conclusion. With 35 runs required from the final over and only one wicket remaining, captain Shreyas Iyer eventually signalled for Arshdeep to leave the field. The pacer retired hurt after scoring five runs off four deliveries, bringing India’s resistance to an end as West Indies secured a 24-run victory.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson subsequently provided an update on Arshdeep’s condition during the post-match press conference. He revealed that the fast bowler was applying ice to his shoulder and expressed hope that he would recover quickly. “Arshdeep is putting ice on his shoulders. Hopefully he gets well soon. He got struck by a high-speed ball. Hope he recovers soon,” Samson said.

Arshdeep’s availability for the fifth T20I remains uncertain, with no detailed official medical assessment of the injury available at the time of reporting. His potential absence would be a concern for India, given his experience in the shortest format and his role in the pace attack. The team management will be keen to assess his recovery before making a decision on his participation in the series decider.