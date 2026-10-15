'Yeh Bat Se Toh Run Karle': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Star Receives Special Cricket Bat During 32nd Birthday Celebrations

Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Star Receives Special Cricket Bat | DoctorofCricket/X

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam found himself at the centre of social media banter after a video of his 32nd birthday celebrations went viral. The cricketer, who turned 32 on October 15, 2026, was seen receiving a special cricket bat as a gift from his friends and family. However, the celebratory moment soon became a talking point among fans, with several netizens using the occasion to take sarcastic digs at his recent batting performances.

In the viral video, Babar can be seen celebrating his birthday with loved ones, cutting a cake and receiving the specially presented bat. The Pakistan batter appeared pleased with the gift as he examined it during the celebration. While the gesture was intended to mark his special day, the video quickly attracted attention online, with cricket fans turning the bat into the subject of jokes and memes.

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Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Star Receives Special Cricket Bat

The trolling centred on Babar's recent struggles with the bat, with social media users questioning whether the gift would help him rediscover his scoring touch. One sarcastic reaction that captured the mood was, 'Yeh Bat Se Toh Run Karle', suggesting that the batter should use the new bat to get back among the runs. The comments reflected the scrutiny surrounding one of Pakistan cricket's most prominent players whenever his performances fall short of expectations.

Babar, who has represented Pakistan across formats for several years, remains one of the country's most recognisable cricketing names. However, expectations are always high for the top-order batter, and his performances frequently become a topic of debate among supporters and critics alike. The birthday video provided another opportunity for fans to discuss his form, even as those close to him celebrated the occasion.

The birthday celebrations come ahead of Pakistan's upcoming home ODI tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka. With the tournament approaching, Babar will be looking to put the off-field chatter aside and make an impact with the bat. While the birthday gift sparked jokes online, consistent performances in the middle could be the strongest response to the criticism.

For now, the special bat has become an unexpected social media talking point. Whether it brings Babar good fortune remains to be seen, but fans will be watching closely to see if the Pakistan star can turn the online banter into motivation and deliver the runs they expect from him.