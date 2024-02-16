'Don't Want To Really Jump The Gun': R Ashwin Not Thinking Of Chasing Anil Kumble's Record After 500th Test Scalp

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

R Ashwin is a content man after becoming only the second Indian to take 500 Test wickets and has no interest in chasing Anil Kumble's national record of 619 scalps.

Ashwin dismissed England opener Zak Crawley in the final session on day two and became only the ninth bowler to scale 'Mount 500' in Test history. The 37-year-old Ashwin said he has no particular aim of pushing for more and try and get to Kumble’s record.

“The very simple answer is ‘no’… 120 wickets away. Every day is what I want to live for, and, I'm 37 years old. I don't know what's in store next,” Ashwin told the media here after stumps on the second day.

“What's in store for the next two months? You play this series and then what lies ahead, you really don't know.

“I don't want to really jump the gun. I've kept it this way for the last 4-5 years and it's been very simple and it's worked for me. Why change anything that's working for you?” Ashwin added.

"I wanted to be a batter all along" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Recalling his journey on one of the most memorable days of his career, Ashwin said he could only look back and say "not a bad achievement".

“It's been a very long journey. I don't exactly know where to begin because I was an accidental spinner. I wanted to be a batter all along. Life gave me a chance.

“When I walked into the CSK dressing room, Muttiah Muralitharan didn't want to bowl (with) the new ball and eventually I got tossed the new ball.

“I had a reasonable first-class (cricket) start to my life. (The) first-class career was pretty good. But nevertheless, the stage in the IPL made me made me visible to a lot of people and I eventually got my Test debut."

"Typical Rajkot wicket" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin said if the cracks at the pitch do not open up, the surface will remain good for batting in the third Test.

"At the moment it is feeling like a typical and usual typical Rajkot wicket which will only get slower. The deviation you are seeing, the one that is turning, it's going at a really slow clip. The way the game is going, if the cracks don't open up, the wicket will continue to stay pretty good for batting," he added.

England's star of the day was Ben Duckett, who stayed unbeaten at 133 and made them race to 207-2 in 35 overs, trailing by 238. Duckett also shared strong partnerships with Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope.