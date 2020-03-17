Don't panic, help each other: Kidambi Srikanth coronavirus fightback

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said. Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju praised Indian paddler Sharath Kamal for winning the 2020 ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open.

Rijiju said that due to Sharath's hard work and talent Indian table tennis is attaining world-class standards.

"Congratulations @sharathkamal1 Indian Table Tennis level is attaining world class standard due the talented and hardworking Indian team we have presently! Keep it up...," Rijiju tweeted.