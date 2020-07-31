Don't miss today's the day - for The Bombay Debate

After months of speculations over its future, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will played in United Arab Emirates between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.
Well, this year's IPL is slated to be the most-watched IPL in history. But, is it really advisable to hold the IPL at all?
The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?
The Free Press Journal has decided to hold a full-fledged debate on the same motion. The first debate is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. It will be a virtual debate which is the new 'common' in times of coronavirus.
Keeping that in mind, let us go through the COVID-19 protocols that will be implemented for the IPL 2020 in the UAE. Players and staff will not observe quarantine period. All passengers (players and staff) arriving in UAE will be tested for COVID-19.
Players and staff should adhere to social distancing norms on and off the field. All players will train at ICC Academy in Dubai throughout the entirety of the tournament. Net-bowling practice will be limited depending on the range of players in each team. Like India's Aarogya Setu, UAE's DXB App must be downloaded on their smartphones by all players.
All rooms, corridors, hotels and practice areas will be sanitised regularly to keep the virus in check. The security protocols will be followed by all players and staff right from their home countries till they reach UAE.
Event: The Free Press Journal Debate
Motion: Should the IPL be held at all?
Time: 5:30 PM IST, July 31, 2020
Moderator: Roshan Abbas
Participants:
Dr. Shashank Joshi (Also member of Covid Task force, Govt of Maharashtra)
Neeraj Kumar, ex Police Commissioner of Delhi
Lalchand Rajput, former Indian cricketer and the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team
Jatin Paranjpe, Indian cricketer and BCCI National Selector
Ashish Shelar, MLA & Leading Advocate
Jitendra Awhad, Housing Minister, Govt of Maharashtra
Judges:
Poonam Dhillon – Former actor
Vice Chancellor Lucknow University Prof Alok Rai
DGP Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta, IPS.
