‘Don’t Look Like This, You’ve Made Us Proud’: Kavya Maran Tries To Cheer Up SRH Players After IPL 2024 Final Loss; Video

Kavya Maran tries to cheer up SRH players. | (Credits: Screengrab)

SunRisers Hyderabad's owner Kavya Maran hailed the players for giving it their all throughout IPL 2024 despite losing the final comprehensively. Kavya Maran made an appearance into the dressing room after the final and spoke to the players and support staff as a video of the same emerged on social media.

Read Also Video: Kavya Maran In Tears As Sunrisers Hyderabad Lose To Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2024 Final

The SunRisers were completely outplayed by the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, the Orange Army managed only 113, lasting 18.3 overs. The Knight Riders needed only 10.3 overs to chase down the target, thereby lifting their 3rd title.

"You've made us proud." 🧡



- Kaviya Maran pic.twitter.com/zMZraivXEE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2024

Speaking to the players in the dressing room, Kavya observed how their batters have redefined T20 cricket, but was disappointed that the off day. She was also proud of how people are talking about SRH despite KKR's victory.

"You all have made us so proud. I had to come here and tell you that. You've redefined the way we play T20 cricket and everyone is talking about us. The off day had to happen today, but really great job, all of you with the bat and ball. Thank you so much. Even though we finished last place last year, I think fans came out in huge numbers because of the potential you guys had."

"It wasn't just any other game" - Kavya Maran

Kavya also urged the players not to look all gloomy, given the marked improvement they have had from the previous season.

"Everyone's talking about us. Even if KKR won, they're still going to be talking about the style of cricket that we've played. Thank you guys, take care. Don't look like this. We played the finals, it wasn't just any other game."

With plenty of players performing well for SRH, the think tank will have a task on who to retain ahead of the mega auction next year.