 Video: Kavya Maran In Tears As Sunrisers Hyderabad Lose To Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2024 Final
SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran was seen leaving the stadium during KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Kavya Maran. | (Credits: Twitter)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran was seen in tears at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium amid the IPL 2024 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In a video that has emerged on social media, Kavya was seen face visibly upset due to the Orange Army's poor performance on the night and was seen crying in the stands.

After SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins chose to bat by winning the toss, the openers went back cheaply, thanks to a relentless new-ball spell. Andre Russell finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2.3-0-19-3. Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana picked up 2 wickets each, while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy snared 1 apiece.

Venkatesh Iyer's quick-fire half-century powers the Kolkata Knight Riders to a massive win:

Although the SunRisers struck early to remove the in-form Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer didn't let the Orange Army settle with the ball on what seemed like a tricky wicket. Shahbaz Ahmed got the wicket of Gurbaz under a bit of a controversial circumstances, but Shreyas Iyer made his intentions clear. Venkatesh hit the winning runs and stayed unbeaten on 52.

It also proved to be the Knight Riders' 3rd title, having won the first two in the 2012 and 2014 edition. It's worth noting that the Knight Riders have won their 2nd title in Chennai as they won their inaugural one in 2012 by beating the Super Kings.

