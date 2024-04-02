‘Don’t Like People Booing Cricketers’: David Hussey Rallies Behind Hardik Pandya Amid Booing, MI Captaincy Row; Watch

David Hussey and Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian limited-overs specialist David Hussey hasn't been impressed by the booing Hardik Pandya has had to face in IPL 2024 from the fans in the stadium. The Victorian observed that all cricketers do is try and give their best when they step on the field and don't deserve such reception.

A massive backlash erupted over social media when the Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who won the title 5 times for the franchise. Fans have also given Hardik Pandya a hostile reception in the stadiums, booing him during the toss in all three matches thus far.

Speaking to FPJ exclusively at a KheloMore event in Mumbai, Hussey stated that he doesn't support any kind of booing at the stadiums and hopes Mumbai Indians made the captaincy decision after plenty of deliberation.

"I don't like booing anybody because Hardik Pandya is a hell of a talent, all-rounder, hits the ball out of the stadium. Hits it from ball one, bowls fast, fields well. He is an impact player. Amazing talent. Rohit Sharma is also one of the best players India have produced, so been a great captain for India. So, I don't like any people booing any cricketers because all they do is go out and try their best. I'm hoping Mumbai Indians have consulted everybody regarding the captaincy and made the best decision for their team. But I can't really comment what happened in their franchise."

Mumbai Indians lose 3 on the bounce:

The five-time champions have had a rocky start to the season, losing 3 consecutive games, thereby languishing at the bottom of the table. Their latest loss came at the Wankhede Stadium to the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday as they made only 125-9 in 20 overs.

In response, the Royals chased down the total in 16.5 overs, with Riyan Parag smashing an unbeaten 54*.