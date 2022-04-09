‘Don’t copy my shots’: Yuvraj Singh jokes with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match-winner Abhishek Sharma

India’s former star cricketer Yuvraj Singh had a cheeky warning for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Abhishek Sharma, whose heroics helped Kane Williamson & Co register a comprehensive eight-wicket win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022 encounter at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The left-handed batsman Sharma scored a 50-ball 75 runs as SRH successfully chased down 155 in 17.4 overs.

While Yuvraj, who himself is a southpaw, praised Sharma, but also jokingly told him not to copy his shots. He even praised Suryakumar Yadav, who led Mumbai Indians' revival after a middle-order wobble as the five-time champions posted 151-6 in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore at MCA Stadium on Saturday.

“Well played Abhishek Sharma don’t copy my shots! Meanwhile, Suryakumar on a different level of batting doesn’t look like wickets are falling at the other end. Great for youngsters to watch how to take limited risks and bat till the end,” tweeted Yuvi.

Earlier, the SRH bowlers first restricted CSK to a modest score of 154-7 in 20 overs and then openers Williamson and Sharma made the 155-run chase look easy.

They stitched 89 runs for the first wicket and then Rahul Tripathi and the highest scorer of the match, Sharma, guided SRH home with 14 balls to spare.

This is the first win for SRH in three matches while CSK succumbed to their fourth defeat in four matches and are still waiting for their first win this season.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:47 PM IST