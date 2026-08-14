Don Bosco Matunga Clinch MSSA Boys U16 Division 1 Crown With 2-0 Victory Over AVM Juhu In Thrilling Final

Mumbai: Don Bosco, Matunga defeated Smt AVM, Juhu 2-0 in the final to win the Boys Under 16 Divison 1 title in the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter School Football Tournament 2026-27 at the Wings Ground, Bandra on Thursday.
Prajeet Vinayagam and Harsh Birge starred in the showpiece, scoring one goal apeice.
Prajeet converted a free kick from just outside the box to take the score to 1-0 at half time. Harsh added to the tally deep into the second half to seal the game for Don Bosco. Avm fought hard in a close encounter, failing to capitalise on some close chances.
Earlier, Cathedral and John Connon, Fort beat Cambridge, Kandivali 1-0 in a third place encounter. Kabir Ashar scored the lone goal in the match.
Boys U16 Div 1
Third place Cathedral and John Connon HS, Fort - 1 (Kabir Ashar 1) beat Cambridge, Kandivali -0
Finals
Don Bosco, High School Matunga - 2 (Prajeet Vinayagam, Harsh Birge) beat Smt Rsb AVM Juhu- 0
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