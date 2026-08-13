RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Spotted Wearing Teammate Virat Kohli's One8 Shoes At Bengaluru Airport; VIDEO Viral

Bengaluru, August 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar was spotted wearing Virat Kohli's One9 shoes while on his way to Bengaluru for the Duleep Trophy 2026. Patidar was donning the red-ball inspired shoes while coming out of the airport. The video of the RCB skipper walking while wearing the One8 shoes is going viral on social media.

Rajat Patidar was heading to Bengaluru for the Duleep Trophy 2026. He is going to lead the Central Zone in the domestic tournament. The 2026-27 edition of the tournament will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru from August 23 to September 10.

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The RCB captain was wearing the Seam XVIII OG which is inspired by the game's most iconic element - the cricket ball. The red-ball inspired finish, the stitched seam, the low-profile silhouette costing around Rs 7,000, as mentioned on the One8 website.

The video is being widely shared on social media. One of the users shared the video with the caption, "Look at Rajat Patidar. He is now also wearing Virat Kohli’s iconic No. 18 shoes. He is on his way to Bengaluru for the Duleep Trophy 2026. Captain Rajat is on his way to lead Central Zone."

As the new season of the Duleep Trophy approaches, here's a look at the Central Zone squad which will be led by RCB captain Rajat Patidar:

Rajat Patidar (Captain) (Madhya Pradesh), Rinku Singh (Vice-captain) (Uttar Pradesh), Ayush Pandey (Chhattisgarh), Saransh Jain (Madhya Pradesh), Aryan Pandey (Madhya Pradesh), Arshad Khan (Madhya Pradesh), Kunal Singh Rathod (Wicketkeeper) (Rajasthan), Aryan Juyal (Wicketkeeper) (Uttar Pradesh), Zeeshan Ansari (Uttar Pradesh), Kunal Chandela (Uttarakhand), Aman Mokhade (Vidarbha), Yash Rathod (Vidarbha), Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha), Yash Thakur (Vidarbha), Nachiket Bhute (Vidarbha).