Team India T20I Vice-Captain Tilak Varma Set To Lead South Zone In Duleep Trophy 2026-27, Says Report

Tilak Varma | (Image Credits: X)

Indian Cricket Team T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma is set to lead South Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026, as per reports from TOI. The prestigious domestic tournament is scheduled to begin on August 23 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Tilak Varma had also led the side in the 2025-26 edition.

TOI journalist Gaurav Gupta shared the update on his social media account and said, "#breaking Tilak Varma to lead South Zone in #DuleepTrophy India's T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma will lead South Zone in the Duleep Trophy, which will be played from Aug 23 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru."

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He said that the South Zone selectors have chosen Tilak Varma as captain for the tournament. The left-handed batter has impressed consistently in domestic cricket and has also become an important member of India's T20I squad.

Gaurav also stated, "Andhra batter Ricky Bhui will be the vice-captain of the side. The Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ricky Bhui (Vice-Captain), Abhinav Tejrana, SK Rasheed, K Himateja, R Smaran, N Jagadeesan, Karun Nair, T Thyagarajan, Shreyas Gopal, K Sai Teja, T Vijay, av Kaverappa, Aman Khan."

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Leading South Zone in the Duleep Trophy will give Tilak another opportunity to showcase his leadership skills in one of India's top first-class competitions which he has proved earlier as well.

The Duleep Trophy 2026 will be played from August 23 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The tournament features zonal teams from across the country and is considered an important platform for players hoping to earn national selection.

No Official Announcement Yet

While the report has claimed that Tilak Varma will captain South Zone, the team has not yet been officially announced. Fans are now waiting for confirmation from the zonal selectors and the BCCI.

If the reports prove correct, Tilak will head into the tournament with the responsibility of leading a strong South Zone side once again in one of India's biggest domestic red-ball events.