IND Vs ZIM: Tilak Varma Suffers Painful Blow After Bennett's Rocket Shot At Cover

India suffered a brief injury scare after Tilak Varma was struck by a fiercely hit shot from Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett during the fielding innings. The incident occurred off Yash Thakur's bowling when Bennett drilled a short-of-a-length delivery straight towards cover. Although the chance came quickly, Tilak was unable to hold on as the ball crashed into his midsection.

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The impact left the Indian fielder in visible pain, with Tilak immediately collapsing to the ground and rolling over in discomfort. The team's physio rushed onto the field to attend to him as play was halted for several moments. Replays suggested the ball struck him around the stomach or lower rib area after he failed to gather the catch cleanly.

Bennett, who had hit the ball with immense power, earned a reprieve as the dropped chance allowed him to continue his innings. What could have been a straightforward wicket instead turned into a worrying moment for India, with teammates gathering around Tilak while medical staff assessed his condition before play resumed.

Brian Bennett had looked dangerous during his brisk 32 off 19 balls, taking on the Indian bowlers with three fours and three sixes. The Zimbabwe batter repeatedly found success with the scoop shot, unsettling the bowlers and giving his side valuable momentum. However, Yash Thakur outsmarted him by bowling outside off stump as Bennett attempted another reverse scoop, forcing a mistimed effort that ballooned to Ishan Kishan, who completed a simple catch behind the stumps.