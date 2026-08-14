Don Bosco International Crowned Platinum Champions At Bayside Sports School Dads Football Championship Season 8 |

Mumbai: Bayside Sports successfully hosted the Bayside Sports School Dads Football Championship Season 8, bringing together 12 school teams and 140 fathers for a month-long celebration of competition at Astro Park, Bandra. The championship commenced on July 23, 2026, and concluded on August 13, 2026, featuring 40 matches across an intense league and knockout structure.

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In the Platinum Final, Don Bosco International defeated JNS 49ers to emerge as the Platinum Champions, with JNS 49ers finishing as runners-up. In the Gold Final, Scottish Strikers FC defeated Petit Panthers to claim the Gold title. Individual honours went to Homruz Bana of Don Bosco International for winning the Golden Boot with 9 goals, Vineet Gangwani of Don Bosco International for securing the Golden Glove with four clean sheets in 7 matches, and Rohan Desai of JNS 49ers as the Most Valuable Player.

The 12 participating teams were divided into two groups of six for the league stage. In Group A, OIS Kingsmen finished at the top with 12 points, followed by JBCN Legends FC on 10 points and Scottish Strikers FC on 9. In Group B, JNS 49ers and Don Bosco International both finished on 13 points, with JNS 49ers taking the top position on goal difference.

“Bayside Sports was founded to reignite the passion for sports among dads of school going children. He reminisced about the time he saw a daughter and father duo play cricket, which proved as an inspiration for starting a dad's league,” said founder Kyan Bharucha in an interview with FPJ.

“Bayside Sports, which started as a cricket league for dads, has expanded to include a football tournament for dads, a throwball tournament for the mothers and a local padel league. The success of Bayside Sports has garnered the attention of several investors like Anand Mahindra,” Bharucha added.